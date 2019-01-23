English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Husband Keeping Me Out, Says Kanaka Durga Who Entered Sabarimala But Cannot Enter Own Home Now
The 44-year-old said legal action will be taken against her family for domestic violence, adding that she won’t enter her home before she gets the court order.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Kanaka Durga, one of the two women who made history by entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala this month, is now homeless after her family disowned her.
Speaking to CNN News18 - Durga revealed that it was her husband's decision to not allow her back in the house. “It was my husband who decided not to let me in the house after I was discharged from the hospital. Now I am waiting for a court order till then the police have housed me in a government shelter house, One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department, ” she said.
Durga, after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna, One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department, after her relatives refused to take her in.
The 44-year-old said legal action will be taken against her family for domestic violence, adding that she won’t enter her home before she gets the court order.
Reiterating that she wasn’t forced by any political party, Durga said: “No one asked me to go, I went to Sabarimala on my own. These allegation of conspiracy are being made by people who did not want women to enter the temple.”
Kanaka Durga had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after she suffered injuries on her head and ear following the alleged beating by her mother-in-law.
Expressing gratitude, she said she has got enough police protection.
Kanaka Durga's brother Bharat Bhooshan had said she won't be allowed inside his house at Areekode until she apologises to Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.
Kanakagurga and Bindhu offered prayers at Sabarimala temple on January 2 becoming the first women to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court overturned a centuries-old traditional ban last year. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.
The Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu after they approached the top court seeking protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking to CNN News18 - Durga revealed that it was her husband's decision to not allow her back in the house. “It was my husband who decided not to let me in the house after I was discharged from the hospital. Now I am waiting for a court order till then the police have housed me in a government shelter house, One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department, ” she said.
Durga, after allegedly being attacked by her mother-in-law, was taken to the government shelter home at Perinthalmanna, One Stop Centre run by Social Justice Department, after her relatives refused to take her in.
The 44-year-old said legal action will be taken against her family for domestic violence, adding that she won’t enter her home before she gets the court order.
Reiterating that she wasn’t forced by any political party, Durga said: “No one asked me to go, I went to Sabarimala on my own. These allegation of conspiracy are being made by people who did not want women to enter the temple.”
Kanaka Durga had been undergoing treatment at Calicut medical college after she suffered injuries on her head and ear following the alleged beating by her mother-in-law.
Expressing gratitude, she said she has got enough police protection.
Kanaka Durga's brother Bharat Bhooshan had said she won't be allowed inside his house at Areekode until she apologises to Ayyappa devotees and Hindu community.
Kanakagurga and Bindhu offered prayers at Sabarimala temple on January 2 becoming the first women to enter the shrine after the Supreme Court overturned a centuries-old traditional ban last year. The family of Kanakadurga was not aware of her plan to visit the hill shrine.
The Supreme Court had ordered full time security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu after they approached the top court seeking protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R to Launch Today, Watch the Live Launch Here – Video
- People are Misinformed About Balasaheb's Life and Shiv Sena's Journey, Says Thackeray Writer-producer Raut
- People are Waiting For Me to Fail, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results