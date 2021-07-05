Husband Kills Wife’s Lover In Bengal, Body Found In Canal

The West Bengal Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife’s lover in Burdwan district. The police recovered the body of Pradeep Majhi in the Shibpur area of Burdwan on the afternoon of July 1. The accused has been identified as Niru Majhi. According to police, Pradeep had an extramarital affair with Niru’s wife. Pradeep had run away with Niru’s wife for two days and when they came back home, Niru killed him.

Police suspect that Niru killed Pradeep with a sharp weapon and dumped his body in an irrigation canal. The police have collected samples from the spot where the body was found and sent them for forensic tests.

Niru had confessed to killing Pradeep during interrogation. He said that his wife had an illicit affair with Pradeep and he was angry over this. The family of the deceased alleged that Niru had a fight with Pradeep in the past too.

The police said Niru has been taken into custody and the incident of the crime would be reconstructed to get into details of the incident. The police officials are also investigating whether anyone other than Niru was involved in the killing of Pradeep.

The family members of Niru and Pradeep will also be questioned by the police. The investigators want to look into all angles even though Niru has confessed to the crime.

