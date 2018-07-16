Husband of Air Hostess Who Jumped Off Delhi Home Arrested, Booked for Dowry Death

The husband of the flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Hauz Khas was arrested on Monday evening.According to the police, Mayank Singhvi was interrogated for one hour at the Hauz Khas police station before he was arrested. He has been booked under section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to dowry death. He will be produced before a magistrate on Tuesday, officers said.Anissia Batra, 32, worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday, police said. Her husband rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.Delhi police had earlier issued an alert against Mayank restricting his movement during the course of investigation.The woman’s family alleged that she was mentally and physically tortured for dowry. The two had been married for two years.Her father, a retired Army Major General, had even filed a complaint with the police last month. The family alleges she was murdered, therefore, a second post-mortem was conducted on Monday, and the procedure was videographedBefore jumping off the terrace, Anissia had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said. Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".They had an argument on Friday as well, following which Anissia jumped from the terrace, police said. The police have taken possession of Mayank Singhvi's luxury car, Anissia's diamond ring and their mobile phones. They said that the events leading to the death will be reconstructed.