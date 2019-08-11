Husband of Aligarh BJP Leader Beaten Up over Wife's Participation in Party's Membership Drive

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s husband was allegedly abused and beaten up in Aligarh over his wife's participation in party's membership drive in the area.

Mohammad Mohsin, the husband of Farheen Mohsin, said that he had received death threats asking him to stop his wife from speaking about the criminalisation of Triple Talaq.

"Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he told ANI.

Farheen is a leader of the BJP’s minority wing in Aligarh and enrolls members under the BJP membership drive.

BJP worker Farheen Mohsin (Image: ANI)

Muslim women have aspirations from PM Modi after the triple talaq bill was passed, Farheen said, adding that there are many women from the community who want to join the BJP.

“Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses. They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked due to the same reason. The incident took place on August 8. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband," Farheen said.

The couple has filed a complaint with the police and a case has been registered under the relevant sections.

"A woman named Farheen Mohin has filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and used violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City) Abhishek told ANI.

On August 8, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.