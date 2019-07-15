Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Husband of BJP MLA’s Daughter Allegedly Assaulted in Allahabad HC After Court Says Their Marriage Valid

Last week, Sakshi had uploaded a video on the social media and alleged threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to provide security.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 15, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Husband of BJP MLA’s Daughter Allegedly Assaulted in Allahabad HC After Court Says Their Marriage Valid
A screen grab of the video put out by BJP MLA's daughter.
Loading...

Lucknow: The daughter of a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, who had moved the Allahabad High Court last week to seek police protection, citing threat to her life from her father after marrying a man outside her caste, appeared in court on Monday morning, amid kidnapping rumours and high drama.

The Allahabad High Court termed their marriage ‘valid’ and also directed the UP police to provide security to the couple. However, the couple’s lawyer alleged that the husband was assaulted outside the court room when the couple was leaving after the hearing.

Sakshi Misra, 23, daughter of Rajesh Misra MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly, and her husband Ajitesh Kumar, 29, have been on the run since announced her marriage last week. Ajitesh was allegedly assaulted by unknown people in black coats in the high court corridor, their lawyer said.

On seeing Ajitesh being beaten up, Sakshi immediately came to his rescue, after which the couple was asked to sit inside the court room, their lawyer said.

Earlier on Monday, Sakshi and Ajitesh, along with a few family members, reached Prayagraj for the hearing of the plea in which Sakshi had demanded security from her family. She also stated life threat from her family as she had married a Dalit boy against the will of her family.

The couple has now been provided security by the Noida Police.

It was being claimed that the couple had got married at the Ram Janki Temple on July 4 2019. However, the priest of the temple denied solemnising the marriage. A marriage certificate going viral on the social media has also been termed fake by the priest, who claimed that there is no provision of marriages at the temple.

Last week, Sakshi had uploaded a video on the social media and said she has married Ajitesh. In another video, Sakshi alleged there is a threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to provide security. She also warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would ensure her father was put behind bars.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram