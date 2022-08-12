Husband, Son Create Death Certificate of Mentally-Disabled Woman in Telangana for Rs 15 Cr Property

In a shocking incident, the husband and son of a mentally disturbed woman sent her to an unknown place on a train. Later the father and son duo took her death certificate and transfer the movable and immovable properties worth crores of rupees to their names. The woman was rescued by an NGO in Chennai. When the Police showed the photo of the woman which was sent by the representatives of the said NGO, after seeing the photo the son of the woman ruled out the claim that she is his mother. The inhuman incident took place in Hanumakonda of Telangana state.

According to reliable sources, the woman (46) has been living with her husband and son. The son has been working in a private firm in Bangalore. The present market value of the property given by her father during her marriage is around Rs.15 crore. In the meantime, her husband married another woman and tried to avoid her first wife. On the pretext of registering some share of her property in his name, he started harassing her. The son also supported his father with a motive to get some share from his mother’s property. But she refused to obey their demand.

With the increase in the harassment by the father-son due she was mentally disturbed after some time. They hatched a plan of registering her property in their names after her death. In 2017, they both personally sent her out on a train. They made believe the relatives that she was missed somewhere else. The husband left abroad with another woman. The relatives also forget about her after some period. According to the local people, as the mother of the woman is an aged person and non-local, she never enquired anybody about her daughter.

As it is so, the woman who gets into the train reached Chennai after a few days. With the help of railway police in Chennai, an NGO called Anbagam Rehabilitation Center gave shelter to her. She lost her memory. Though the organizers of the NGO provided medical treatment to her, there is no change in her mental condition.

One day the organizer of the NGO went to the Aadhar center in Chennai to register aadhar in her name. When taking her fingerprints the software identified that she already had an aadhar card. After taking the aadhar card, the organizer of the NGO found that she was a native of the Hanumakonda district in Telangana state. They approached the Hanumakonda after they were unable to find out her family members’ addresses. The police approached the woman’s son with her photo sent by the Chennai-based NGO and asked him whether she is his mother or not. Initially, the son blatantly said that she is not her mother by showing her death certificate issued by the authorities concerned. When the police started interrogating him in their manner, the cold-blooded conspiracy came to light.

After five years of her missing, the father-son duo took a death certificate from the Warangal Municipal Corporation stating that she was passed away. After taking the certificate they both transferred her properties worth Rs.15 crore in their name. The police came to a conclusion the duo created the death certificate in order to get the valuable property. They investigate the case on how the death certificate was issued to the accused. Right now the woman is in the shelter of the NGO. She will be brought back to her native place after getting the permission of the family members. The organisers of the NGO had already sent letters to the chief minister, governor and Hanumakonda district collector in this regard.

