2-min read

HVSU Haryana Recruitment 2018: 18 Faculty Posts, Apply Before August 31

Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 31, 2018, 5:00 PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
HVSU Haryana Recruitment 2018: 18 Faculty Posts, Apply Before August 31
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
HVSU Haryana Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies for Academic Positions in various subjects has begun on the official website of Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana - hvsu.ac.in.

Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before August 31, 2018, 5:00 PM by following the below mentioned instructions.

How to apply for HVSU Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hvsu.ac.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘News’ tab on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment on Academic Positions-Adv No HVSU/18/Estt/004’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form, demand draft of application fee along with other documents at the below mentioned address:

‘The Registrar, Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University, Plot No. 147, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana-122003’

Direct Link - http://www.hvsu.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/24-july-Recruitment-on-Academic-Positions-Advrtisement-No.-004.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Backward Classes/ Ex-Service Men/ Women Special Backward Classes/ Economically Backward persons Category – Rs.250
Physically Handicapped Category - NIL
HPCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 18
Skill Professor - 6
Skill Associate Professor - 4
Skill Assistant Professor - 8

Eligibility Criteria:
Skill Professor – The applicant must possess a PhD Degree with 1st Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering & Technology with 10 years of experience teaching, research and/or industry.

Skill Associate Professor - The applicant must be a PhD in the concerned or relevant discipline with a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in university or college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/ or research experience at equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institutions.

Skill Assistant Professor - The applicant must possess a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned or relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and pay scale before applying:

http://www.hvsu.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/24-july-Recruitment-on-Academic-Positions-Advrtisement-No.-004.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 55 years for the post of Skill Professor as on last date of receipt of application and 50 years for the post of Skill Associate Professor and Skill Assistant Professor as on last date of receipt of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
