CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TirupatiKerala RaidsSukesh ChandrashekharAmritpal SinghHC on Live-in
Home » News » India » Hyderabad: 4 from Bengal Arrested for Robbing Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore
1-MIN READ

Hyderabad: 4 from Bengal Arrested for Robbing Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore

By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST

Hyderabad, India

The shop owner gave 779.750 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore to Himanshu and Karthik for giving the finishing touches to it, police said (Image/ News18)

The shop owner gave 779.750 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore to Himanshu and Karthik for giving the finishing touches to it, police said (Image/ News18)

According to police, Himanshu Sardar (25), Mahadeep Sardar (43), Uttama Ojha (36) and Karthik Bagh (43) worked at RVJ Enterprises Private Limited located at Mubarak Bazar in Abids, where they gave the finishing touches to the jewellery

Hyderabad police have arrested four men from West Bengal’s Howrah for robbing a city jeweller of gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1 crore. Accused were tracked down and caught within 48 hours of committing the crime, police said.

According to police, Himanshu Sardar (25), Mahadeep Sardar (43), Uttama Ojha (36) and  Karthik Bagh (43) worked at RVJ Enterprises Private Limited located at Mubarak Bazar in Abids, where they gave the finishing touches to the jewellery.

The shop owner gave 779.750 grams of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore to Himanshu and Karthik for giving the finishing touches to it. Instead of doing the job entrusted to them, the accused along with Mahadeb and Uttam, decide to flee with the jewels, police said.

Upon receiving the complaint of the theft, the police started the investigation and tracked their movement through CCTV footage. Later one of the accused Karthik switched on his phone, and based on its location, police arrested all four accused from their native place in Howrah.

Police’s out team reached West Bengal and within 48 hours the accused were arrested from Howrah and the entire stolen property was also recovered, police said,

Later all four accused were produced in a local court that remanded them to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. howrah
  2. Hyderabad
  3. theft
  4. West Bengal
first published:February 24, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated:February 24, 2023, 18:18 IST
Read More