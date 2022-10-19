Hyderabad: 4-Yr-old Kindergarten Girl Raped by Principal's Driver in Upscale Banjara Hills Area

The driver of a kindergarten principal has been arrested for sexually assaulting a four-year-girl, a student of the establishment, allegedly over the last two months in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills area.

The matter came to fore only after the girl’s parents noticed a change in her behaviour and observed that she had been depressed and crying over the last two months. The four-year-girl was raped in the lab located opposite the principal’s chamber on Monday, an Indian Express report mentioned.

The girl opened up on Monday to her mother when she was asked a few things over her changed behaviour. When taken to school the next day, the girl pointed to the accused, following which the parents filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police who arrested the accused at the school on Tuesday.

The victim, meanwhile, was reportedly sent to a Bharosa centre for counselling, where she revealed how the accused took advantage of her, reports said, adding that she was taken home later. Police said a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against Rajini.

Rajini Kumar used to handle odd tasks at the school such as maintaining the laboratories and running errands for the staff members, and came in contact with the victim in the process, police said.

Police have also learnt that other parents had also complained about Rajini to the principal and are now checking if any action was taken in the matter. As part of the probe, police are verifying if Rajini had harassed or abused other students as alleged by the parents.

