Hyderabad: 84-year-old Man Trapped in Bank Locker Room Rescued After 18 Hours

An old man who left home to work in a bank did not return home at night. Concerned family members lodged a complaint with the police. The next morning, the police checked the CCTV cameras of the bank where the old man had gone and found him locked up in the bank locker room. The staff concluded that this was due to the negligence of the bank management. The incident took place at Union Bank in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad in Telangana.

84-year-old Krishnareddy, a resident of Jubilee Hills Road No.67, Hyderabad, was locked up on Monday (March 29) at 4 pm. Krishnareddy had gone to the locker room in Union Bank and was engaged in his work. Bank staff closed the locker room without checking. He remained in the locker room overnight.

On Tuesday morning, the police came under suspicion and went to Union Bank. While examining the CCTV footage Krishnareddy was found inside. Immediately the bank locker was opened and Krishnareddy was brought out and was rushed to a hospital for medical examination as he had a diabetes problem. The old man stayed in the bank locker room for about 18 hours.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.