Hyderabad Airport Sets up Breath Analyser for Staff After DGCA Directive to Enhance Security

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here set up breath analyser examination facility meant for certain categories of employees at the Airport Medical Centre following a directive by the DGCA to enhance safety at airports across the country.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and various other stakeholders from the airport community, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a press release from the airport said on Wednesday.

The breath analyser examination is being conducted in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, which runs the Hyderabad Airport Medical Centre.

"The breath-analyser examination has been mandated by DGCA for the personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control (ATC) services, aerodrome operations, ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol," it said.

The DGCA circular mandates at least 10 per cent of the individuals employed in their respective organisations engaged in safety sensitive functions pertaining to air side operations are randomly subjected to breath-analyser examination on a daily basis, when they report for duty at the airport.

Disciplinary action will be taken by DGCA on personnel found to be in breach of regulations, the release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.