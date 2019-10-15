Hyderabad Auto-Driver Gets Life Imprisonment for Repeatedly Raping Teenage Daughter
The judge also found him guilty under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sentenced him to two-years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,000.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Tuesday for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.
First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 42-year-old man, an auto-rickshaw driver, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The judge also found him guilty under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sentenced him to two-years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,000.
The sentences would run concurrently. It was in November 2016 the girl informed her teacher about her predicament and the girl's mother was called to the school, according to the prosecution.
She was told that the father was raping the minor since 2011 in her absence. The mother filed a complaint with Hyderabad police and the man was arrested.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- 'Respect Culture': Woman Arrested for Wearing Bikini That Was Too 'Revealing'
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro