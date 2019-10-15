Take the pledge to vote

Hyderabad Auto-Driver Gets Life Imprisonment for Repeatedly Raping Teenage Daughter

The judge also found him guilty under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sentenced him to two-years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,000.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad Auto-Driver Gets Life Imprisonment for Repeatedly Raping Teenage Daughter
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Tuesday for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 42-year-old man, an auto-rickshaw driver, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge also found him guilty under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sentenced him to two-years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,000.

The sentences would run concurrently. It was in November 2016 the girl informed her teacher about her predicament and the girl's mother was called to the school, according to the prosecution.

She was told that the father was raping the minor since 2011 in her absence. The mother filed a complaint with Hyderabad police and the man was arrested.

