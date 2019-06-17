Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Bar Dancer Stripped, Assaulted for Refusing Sexual Favours to Customers

The victim, who was illegally employed as a dancer at a prominent bar in the city, was forced by the management of the bar to visit customers and perform sexual activities.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Bar Dancer Stripped, Assaulted for Refusing Sexual Favours to Customers
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...

Hyderabad: Four women were arrested for allegedly stripping and beating a bar dancer after she refused to engage in paid sexual intercourse in Hyderabad’s Begumpet area, police said on Sunday.

"Sometime after her joining, the management of the bar started harassing her to visit customers and perform sexual activities," a police official was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

After the 25-year-old dancer turned down their demand of paid sex, four women -- who were her colleagues -- and a male customer named Syed, stripped and beat her up on the street. Sources in the police said that the victim was employed illegally as a dancer at Lisbon Restrobar, a prominent bar in the city.

She used to work as a junior artist in the local film industry but joined the bar in January due to financial constraints, the police added. The dancer, however, alleged that even when she approached them for help, the police hesitated to come to her rescue.

A case has been registered and the accused have been sent to judicial remand.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram