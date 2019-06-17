Hyderabad Bar Dancer Stripped, Assaulted for Refusing Sexual Favours to Customers
The victim, who was illegally employed as a dancer at a prominent bar in the city, was forced by the management of the bar to visit customers and perform sexual activities.
Hyderabad: Four women were arrested for allegedly stripping and beating a bar dancer after she refused to engage in paid sexual intercourse in Hyderabad’s Begumpet area, police said on Sunday.
"Sometime after her joining, the management of the bar started harassing her to visit customers and perform sexual activities," a police official was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
After the 25-year-old dancer turned down their demand of paid sex, four women -- who were her colleagues -- and a male customer named Syed, stripped and beat her up on the street. Sources in the police said that the victim was employed illegally as a dancer at Lisbon Restrobar, a prominent bar in the city.
She used to work as a junior artist in the local film industry but joined the bar in January due to financial constraints, the police added. The dancer, however, alleged that even when she approached them for help, the police hesitated to come to her rescue.
A case has been registered and the accused have been sent to judicial remand.
