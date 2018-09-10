Two Sentenced to Death, One Gets Life Term for 2007 Hyderabad Blasts

A metropolitan court in Hyderabad on Monday awarded death sentence to two men in a case related to twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park areas of the city in 2007 that claimed 44 lives and left 68 injured.The metropolitan court had held Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty during a hearing last week, the sentencing took place on Monday.The third man Tarik Anjum, accused of harbouring perpetrators of the 2007 Hyderabad blasts in New Delhi and other places, was given a life term.On September 4, Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao pronounced Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty in the 11-year-old case, but acquitted two other accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik for want of enough evidence.The Special Court is housed in the premises of the Cherlapalli Central Prison, where they were lodged.The duo was found guilty of murder and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the prosecutors said.Two synchronised blasts had rocket Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded.Three other accused named in the chargesheets, including 'Indian Mujahideen' founder Riyaz Bhatkal, his brother Iqbal, and Amir Reza Khan, are absconding.The Bhatkal brothers of Karnataka are believed to have taken shelter in Pakistan.The trial against five accused in the case was shifted to a court hall located on the premises of Cherlapalli Central Prison from a court located in Nampally Court complex in June this year. Two of those acquitted face some other cases in Maharashtra.(With PTI inputs)