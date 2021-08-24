Hyderabad Central University Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

The suicide of an M.Tech student at the Hyderabad Central University has cast a pall of gloom on the entire college. R. Mounika, a student of Nanotechnology at the University, was a resident of Parupalli village in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. On Monday evening, she was found hanging from the ceiling of her room. The woman was brought to the hospital where she was declared dead. The University falls under the jurisdiction of the Gachibowli police station and they are investigating the matter.

Mounika, 27, was the daughter of Raghushala Lachchaya and Rajitha. She was doing M.Tech in the second Central University of Hyderabad (HCU) and staying at the hostel no. 7. On Monday morning, she was not seen in class for almost the whole day. Suspecting she was unwell, fellow students tried calling her and even knocked on her door. Upon breaking in, they discovered Mounika’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police are probing the matter. In a suicide note, recovered from her room, the deceased described herself as a “bad daughter" and asked for forgiveness from her parents.

According to reports, Mounika studied at Government School in Ullal until class. She completed her engineering and took a Nanotechnology course at the HCU. The incident has shocked the entire campus and immersed the student community in a sea of grief. People are largely unable to fathom the reason behind her suicide, according to reports. The police are trying to find out the real reason behind her apparent suicide and are also investigating the suicide note for any possible clues.

