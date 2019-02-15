LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Civic Body Distributes 75,000 Food Packets to Poor on Valentine's Day

The objective of the Feed the Need - No One Goes Hungry initiative was to make the Telangana capital hunuger-free and promote love and compassion among its citizens and Valentines Day was chosen to promote this cause, a CII release said.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Civic Body Distributes 75,000 Food Packets to Poor on Valentine's Day
Image for representational purpose. (AP)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Celebrating Valentine's Day in a different manner, over 75,000 food packets were distributed to the poor here Thursday under an initiative of the city civic body, supported by CII, hoteliers and others.

The objective of the Feed the Need - No One Goes Hungry initiative was to make the Telangana capital hunuger-free and promote love and compassion among its citizens and Valentines Day was chosen to promote this cause, a CII release said.

CII Telangana and Young Indians-Hyderabad team along with several hoteliers and others joined hands with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the initiative.

Hyderabad MayorBonthu Rammohan, who launched the programme, appealed to hotel owners to extend their support to it.

Officials said the initiative would be continued and similar mass feeding would be organised on important days.

Corporation officials said over 75,000 food packets were distributed in different locations.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said a special app would be specifically designed for Feed the Need programme to create a network to provide food for the poor and needy people and many hotel owners and NGOs have come forward to join hands with the corporation for this initiative.

The GHMC in 2014 launched a project offering meals for the poor at Rs 5 and around 45,000 people are being daily facilitated food through 150 Annapurna Centres in the city.

GHMC in partnership with an NGO has recently introduced FEED THE NEED public refrigerators where food leftover from weddings and other functions would be stored for the poor

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram