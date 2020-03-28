Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Civic Body Declares Five Covid-19 Red Zones, Ration to be Provided to Residents

The areas declared as red zones include- Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Turkyanjal and Kokapet of the Rangareddy district.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad Civic Body Declares Five Covid-19 Red Zones, Ration to be Provided to Residents
Hundreds of IT professionals and students from Hyderabad were stopped from crossing the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Wednesday night.

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has swung into action and declared five areas of the city as Covid-19 ‘quarantined red zones'. The action came following detection of several fresh cases in the state.

The areas declared as red zones include- Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Turkyanjal and Kokapet of the Rangareddy district. Authorities have advised residents of these areas to avoid coming out of their homes for the next 14 days, while additional police force has been deployed to keep an eye on the locals’ movement.

Rangareddy district officials claimed that necessary measures are being made to provide residents with ration and groceries at home for all days in quarantine. Sufficient medical staff was also made available in red zones for medication and other needs, officials said.

The officials further stated that the people who reside within a kilometre’s radius of this red zone would be tested and if symptoms worsen they would be recommended to the Gandhi Hospital. The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana climbed to 45 after a 45-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram