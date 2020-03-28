Hyderabad Civic Body Declares Five Covid-19 Red Zones, Ration to be Provided to Residents

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has swung into action and declared five areas of the city as Covid-19 ‘quarantined red zones'. The action came following detection of several fresh cases in the state.

The areas declared as red zones include- Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Turkyanjal and Kokapet of the Rangareddy district. Authorities have advised residents of these areas to avoid coming out of their homes for the next 14 days, while additional police force has been deployed to keep an eye on the locals’ movement.

Rangareddy district officials claimed that necessary measures are being made to provide residents with ration and groceries at home for all days in quarantine. Sufficient medical staff was also made available in red zones for medication and other needs, officials said.

The officials further stated that the people who reside within a kilometre’s radius of this red zone would be tested and if symptoms worsen they would be recommended to the Gandhi Hospital. The number of coronavirus cases in Telangana climbed to 45 after a 45-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

