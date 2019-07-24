Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyderabad College Students Assault Junior Over Objectionable Social Media Post

According to police, the second year student had posted the comments on the social media against one of his seniors, following he and two others took him to an isolated building near their private engineering college in Sathupalli town on Tuesday and assaulted him.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad College Students Assault Junior Over Objectionable Social Media Post
Representative Image
Loading...

Hyderabad: A 18-year old engineering student was allegedly assaulted by three of his seniors in Khammam district in the state for posting some objectionable comments on the social media, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the second year student had posted the comments on the social media against one of his seniors, following he and two others took him to an isolated building near their private engineering college in Sathupalli town on Tuesday and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, a video showing three youngsters(who were later identified as third year students) "beating and kicking" the victim in front of some other students surfaced. The video was filmed by one of the onlookers on his mobile phone.

The junior later approached the Sathupalli police and filed a complaint against the three seniors following which a case was registered under IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act,a police official told PTI over phone.

One of the three was taken into custody, the police official added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram