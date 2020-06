Hyderabad Constable Arrested for Raping Minor during Lockdown

A constable of Hyderabad police was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The constable, identified as V.S. Umesh, had allegedly raped the minor, said to be his distant relative, after luring her to his house.

The incident reportedly occurred in Bowenpalli police station limits two months ago during lockdown but the victim's family only approached the police on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who was residing next to the victim's house in Sikh village, committed the crime when the girl was alone.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announced the arrest.

"None is above law. We had to arrest a constable of Ramgopalpet who molested a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheep in our department," the police chief tweeted

Basing on the victim's statement, police booked the constable under Indian Penal Code's section 376 (3) (rape of a minor) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and also Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's mother first brought the issue to the notice of Balala Hakkula Sangham, a NGO working for child rights. Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary President Achyuta Rao told IANS that they informed Additional Commissioner of Police Shikha Goel, who alerted Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone).

Rao said the accused took advantage of the lockdown and committed the crime when the girl was alone. After the rape he threatened the girl that if she informed anyone, she would be killed.

Balala Hakkula Sangham demanded stringent action against the accused and said the child should be given counseling by a qualified psychologist.

The NGO appealed to all the parents not to leave their children alone in the lockdown period even with closely known people.