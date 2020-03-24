Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Cops Book Australia-returned Youth for Violating Home Quarantine Norms, Put in Isolation Ward

The youth, who studies in Australia, returned home on March 19, was found driving around in his car with his parents in Hyderabad even after being asked to stay at home as part of quarantine measures.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:March 24, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A case was registered on Tuesday against a 20-year-old man who recently returned from Australia for violating the home quarantine norms.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the youth, Pallipaga Rohan, was found driving around in his car with his parents near Madhapur Cyber Towers junction in Hyderabad.

Rohan, who studies in Australia, returned home on March 19 and was asked to stay at home as part of quarantine measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

When caught on Tuesday, Rohan was also found to be coughing and soon after, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for further tests. At present, he is in an isolation ward at the hospital.

The youth has been booked him under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The administration has asked every individual who has recently returned from abroad to immediately report to the health department if they have any health issues.

Even if there are no symptoms, they have been asked to remain in isolation at home for 14 days.

Sajjanar said stringent legal action will be initiated against all such persons who violate any of the norms prescribed by the government during the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus that has already claimed 10 lives across the country.

