Inter-Caste Hyderabad Couple Attacked With Sickle by Bride's Father; Girl Critical

Just days after a Dalit man was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in a suspected case of honour killing in Telangana, a newly married couple was attacked by the woman’s father with a sickle, injuring her and her husband seriously in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar area on Wednesday evening.The CCTV footage showed that the man attacked the couple from behind with a sickle as they were sitting on a two wheeler. The disturbing visuals from the crime scene also showed the woman screaming in pain on a busy road, even as onlookers watched.Sandeep and Madhavi, belonging to different castes, married at an Arya Samaj temple about a week ago, said the police. The woman’s family was against this match and had opposed the marriage.While Sandeep suffered a deep cut on his face and is getting treated at the Neelima hospital, Madhavi remains critical and has been shifted to Yashoda hospital. Sandeep is out of danger, according to the police."The man attacked the couple with a sickle and they suffered bleeding injuries. They have been admitted to a private hospital," a senior police official told PTI.The assailant fled the scene, he said."Sandeep was called by his father-in-law to a location in Erragadda here on the pretext of buying them some garments and the couple reached there... but he suddenly attacked them," one of Sandeep's friends told the media.ACP Vijay Kumar confirmed that her family had approached the police against the relationship, and the police had counselled them."Her father asked her to come back to the family, but she rejected this. Her family then agreed to their wedding," Kumar was quoted as saying by The News Minute.Last week, a Dalit Christian man was killed at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district in a case of alleged honour killing.