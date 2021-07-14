Hyderabad Couple Wants to Clear Debts by Selling Kidneys, Duped Rs 40 lakh

A Hyderabad couple was duped for Rs 40.38 lakh by cybercrime fraudsters. The couple approached the police on Wednesday. According to the Cybercrime Police, Modi Venkatesh and Lavanya from the Khairatabad resident of Hyderabad runs a stationery shop and a bangle store.

They constructed a four-storied building with Rs 1.50 crore by borrowing Rs 34 lakh from the LIC Housing Finance and Rs 10 lakh from another institution. Due to the lockdown, the business was affected badly and the pressure was building for the repayment of debts.

The couple decided to sell their kidneys to repay the loans. The couple searched in Google to find kidney purchasers and they finally found a person. Initially, he asked to register their names free of cost and then collected Rs 10 lakh towards insurance and exchange charges but the deal was not successful. The second deal also not successful even after paying Rs 12 lakh to the second person.

All together, Venkatesh and Lavanya contacted four persons online.

When contacted, the couple alleged that the money was collected again in the name of clearance from the Finance Ministry, the Air Force Authority and the Income Tax Department.

Another man said that if they came to Bengaluru to collect the money, their men would pay in advance and they went to Bengaluru. Two people came to the hotel and opened the locker and showed the money.

The couple asked why the notes are black. The person replied that all notes are from the RBI directly and needed to be cleaned with chemicals.

Some notes were cleaned and shown. Wrapped them in a packet and handed them over to the couple and asked not to open them for 48 hours.

The couple said they had again taken money from them to import chemicals from Mumbai and had paid by pledging gold.

They later found that all notes were fake when they came back to Hyderabad and opened the packet.

