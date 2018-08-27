English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2007 Hyderabad Twin Bomb Blasts; Trial Court Set to Deliver Verdict Today
Suspected Indian Mujahideen operatives Aneeq Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh are on trial for alleged involvement in the twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park claimed 42 lives.
Police personnel inspect a site of a bomb blast at Lumbini Park, a day after three blasts went off in Hyderabad August 26, 2007. (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Eleven years after twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park claimed 42 lives and left more than 50 injured, a court is set to deliver the judgment in the case on Monday.
On August 7, after completion of arguments and counter arguments, Sessions Judge Srinivas Rao had posted the case for judgment on August 27.
On Sunday, family members and relatives of the victims observed the 11th anniversary of the twin blasts that took place on August 25, 2007.
The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police had investigated the case and filed three charge sheet against the accused, some of whom are absconding.
In August 2013, the second Metropolitan Sessions Judge court had framed charges against Aneeq Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh — all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.
The accused were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the twin blasts and also with regard to recovery of an unexploded bomb that was found under a foot overbridge at Dilsuknagar area.
The alleged IM men are among those arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008 and later taken into custody by the Gujarat Police.
The four are currently lodged in the Cherlapalli Central Prison.
Nearly 170 witnesses were examined and cross-examined during the trial.
The blast at a popular eatery, Gokul Chat, killed 32 people, while 10 more died at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres from the state Secretariat.
More than 50 people were injured in the near-simultaneous blasts.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
On August 7, after completion of arguments and counter arguments, Sessions Judge Srinivas Rao had posted the case for judgment on August 27.
On Sunday, family members and relatives of the victims observed the 11th anniversary of the twin blasts that took place on August 25, 2007.
The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Telangana Police had investigated the case and filed three charge sheet against the accused, some of whom are absconding.
In August 2013, the second Metropolitan Sessions Judge court had framed charges against Aneeq Shafiq Syed, Mohammed Sadiq, Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Ansar Ahmed Badhsah Sheikh — all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.
The accused were charged under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and sections of Explosive Substances Act in connection with the twin blasts and also with regard to recovery of an unexploded bomb that was found under a foot overbridge at Dilsuknagar area.
The alleged IM men are among those arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in October 2008 and later taken into custody by the Gujarat Police.
The four are currently lodged in the Cherlapalli Central Prison.
Nearly 170 witnesses were examined and cross-examined during the trial.
The blast at a popular eatery, Gokul Chat, killed 32 people, while 10 more died at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres from the state Secretariat.
More than 50 people were injured in the near-simultaneous blasts.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
- Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Big Data And us: Are we All Being Given a Reputation Score?
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...