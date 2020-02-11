Hyderabad Doctor Suspended For Allegedly Spreading False News on Coronavirus Attempts to Set Himself on Fire

Hyderabad: A doctor of the government-run Gandhi Hospital here, who was suspended on charges of spreading fake news on coronavirus, attempted self-immolation on Tuesday. Dr Vasanth was protesting against the attitude of the administration and senior officials of the health department.

However, his attempt was foiled when hospital staff prevented Vasanth from dousing himself with petrol. The government recently initiated action against four doctors for spreading false claims over positive coronavirus cases.

Vasanth claimed that he had no connection with the false news and alleged that the government suspended him for no reason. The doctor alleged that medical malpractices were being carried out in the hospital; showing documents related to it.

He alleged corruption being practiced by doctors, and that he would challenge the injustice meted out to him by a legal recourse.

Vasanth was suspended two days ago for allegedly spreading false news. The action was taken after a vernacular daily reported that Telangana recorded two coronavirus cases.

