Hyderabad Encounter LIVE Updates: Top Cops Rush to Spot as Questions Swirl Over Killing of Rape Accused

Hyderabad Encounter LIVE Updates: Days after the gory incident in which the 26-year-old veterinarian was burnt to death after being raped triggered outrage, the four accused in the case were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene". Hours after the encounter, top police officers rushed to the spot.According to police, the men were taken to the spot for recreation of the crime scene at 3:30am when they attempted to flee and were shot by policemen. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assured all help to her family. His minister-son KT Rama Rao had demanded immediate punishment to the four accused.