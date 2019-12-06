Hyderabad Encounter LIVE Updates: Top Cops Rush to Spot as Questions Swirl Over Killing of Rape Accused

Hyderabad Encounter LIVE Updates: Days after the gory incident in which the 26-year-old veterinarian was burnt to death after being raped triggered outrage, the four accused in the case were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday as they "tried to escape from the crime scene". Hours after the encounter, top police officers rushed to the spot.
According to police, the men were taken to the spot for recreation of the crime scene at 3:30am when they attempted to flee and were shot by policemen. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assured all help to her family. His minister-son KT Rama Rao had demanded immediate punishment to the four accused.
Dec 6, 2019 9:14 am (IST)
Lauding Telangana Police for their overnight action by killing the accused in the rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said this was the "correct" way to deal with the rapists and hoped other states would take cue from them.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, says that "encounter" killings are a blot to the system. "While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way," he writes, adding that heinous crimes like rape must be dealt with "strictly under the provisions of law".
Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, “encounter” killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way. https://t.co/BzVkLlSgYW
Asha Devi, mother of Nirbhaya, the young woman who was fatally gang raped abroad a moving bus in Delhi in 2012, says, "I am very happy and want to congratulate the Hyderabad police for taking this action. Justice has been served. Things will change after today." Outrage over the 2012 Delhi rape had prompted thousands of women to take to the streets and spurred quick action on legislation, doubling prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalising voyeurism, stalking and the trafficking of women. Making an appeal for justice in her daughter's case, Ashi Devi adds. " I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest."
Dec 6, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Encounter Took Place in Wee Hours: Police | "All four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter. The accused, identified as Mohammed Arif, Naveen,Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in police firing at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 and 6am.I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.
Dec 6, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
Family of Hyderabad Vet Thanks Police | Speaking to media, the sister of the Hyderabad vet who was raped and murdered on November 28 says, "I am happy the four accused have been killed in an encounter. This incident will set an example. I thank the police and media for their support." The woman's father, too, thanks Telangana police. "Her soul will rest in peace now," he says.
Dec 6, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
The bodies of the four accused have been taken to Shadnagar government hospital. During the encounter at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, three police personnel were also injured, Firstpost reported.
Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.
In a tweet that was deleted later, "Justice Delivered," wrote entrepreneur Kiran Majumdar Shaw after all four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the Telangana Police in the early hours of Friday.
Leading the chorus of angry parliamentarians, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan Monday said rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched.” “I don’t know how many times I’ve stood and spoken after this kind of crime. I think it is time… whether Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Telangana… I think the people now want the government to give a proper and definite answer,” she had said.
Dec 6, 2019 8:17 am (IST)
Lynching the rapists, death penalty and castration of the accused were some of the suggestions that Parliamentarians proposed on Monday as they expressed outrage over the 26-year-old veterinarian’s rape in Hyderabad. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, said that the Centre is “ready for discussions to curb such crimes”.
Dec 6, 2019 8:16 am (IST)
The Accused Were Lodged in Cherlapally Central Prison | Officers said that police were able to track the accused based on inputs from people, clues from the crime scene and CCTV footage. The four accused, arrested on November 29, were in judicial custody and were lodged in high security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison amid high security and additional police deployment. They were charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction).
Dec 6, 2019 8:08 am (IST)
The young woman's rape and murder had sent shock waves across the nation after her body, badly burnt, was found last week near Hyderabad. On November 28, the men, all truck-drivers and cleaners, saw the woman park her scooter near a toll-booth and leave. They allegedly punctured her tyre and waited. When she returned, they pretended to help, gang-raped her, strangled her and burnt her body to destroy evidence, according to the police.
Dec 6, 2019 8:05 am (IST)
Police Opened Fire After Accused Tried Escaping | The police had taken the four accused to the crime spot for a recce to recreate the crime scene when the four tried to escape, following which the cops fired at them. The encounter took place at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, where the 26-year-old victim's charred body was found.
Dec 6, 2019 8:01 am (IST)
Hyderabad Rape-Murder Accused Killed in Encounter | All four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter, the Cyberabad police said on Friday. The 26-year-old veterinarian, went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza, near Hyderabad, on Wednesday night. The four accused raped and then burnt her to death, the police have said. Her burnt body was recovered the following day.
The case is reminiscent of the encounter of 2008 acid attack accused in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh when police gunned down three youths, a few hours after they were arrested.