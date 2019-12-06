Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyderabad Encounter: Post-mortem of Four Accused in Vet's Rape and Murder Case Completed

The Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder, till 8:00 pm on December 9.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
The four accused were taken to the scene of crime for reconstruction of events leading to the rape and murder of the veterinarian.

Hyderabad:The post-mortem of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian was completed on Friday at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, police said. The post-mortem was videographed, they said.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had directed the state government to preserve the bodies of the four accused till 8:00 pm on December 9.

It had also ordered that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem.

Police said thepost-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

