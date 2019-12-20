Hyderabad Encounters: Expert Team from Delhi May Conduct Post-mortem of 4 Accused in Vet's Rape & Murder

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday hinted at inviting a team from the National Capital to conduct another post-mortem of the four men accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. The men were killed in an encounter by police on November 29 when they were taken to the scene of offence as part of the investigation.

An expert team from Delhi is expected to conduct another round of post-mortem to ascertain the facts, the court said. The judge also sought to know the condition of the bodies and asked the superintendent of the hospital where the bodies have been kept to submit his views on the matter on Saturday.

“Following Supreme Court directions, we will issue orders to collect details of the post-mortem and encounters,” the judge said.

When Advocate General BS Prasad sought time from the court for the government to decide on the issue, the judge told him submit a report on the same by 10.30am on Saturday.

The first post-mortem of the four accused was completed on December 6 at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, police said, adding that the entire exercise was videographed.

The Supreme Court has recently appointed a three-member team to independently inquire into the extra-judicial killing of four men. The team would be headed by retired SC judge VS Sirpurkar, while the two others on the panel are former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and former CBI chief B Kartikeyan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.