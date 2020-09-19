Hyderabad FC Signs Spanish Defender Odei Onaindia

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC on Saturday announced the signing of Spanish defender Odei Onaindia for one year ahead of the Indian Super League season beginning in November. The 30-year-old joins Hyderabad FC from Spanish Segunda (second) Division side CD Mirandes and is the ISL club’s fifth new foreign recruit.

“It is going to be an exciting season for sure. I have heard a lot of positive things about ISL from other players that I have played against. I know it is a league that is in constant growth and I cannot wait to be a part of it,” said Onaindia after completing the formalities. The Spaniard had helped Mirandes to a promotion to the Segunda Division in the 2018-19 season, and then to a strong finish in a higher division in the 2019-20 season. In fact, the biggest highlight of their season was the run to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Cup competition.

On their way to the last four, Mirandes overcame La Liga sides Celta Vigo, Europa League champions Sevilla, and Villarreal. Onaindia was on the scoresheet against Villarreal in a dramatic 4-2 win. Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez said, “Odei is a tough central defender. He has played consistently in all the teams that he was a part of. A good header of the ball, very strong and fast, and very good in marking. “He always gives his best and plays at a good level. In the last season, he was always present in the Mirandes line-up in their thrilling run to the Spanish Cup semifinal, so we expect him to bring in that experience.” .

