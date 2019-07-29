Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Financier 'Kidnapped and Freed' After Paying Rs 1 Crore

The victim was beaten up by the gang and he said he could give Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, which the kidnappers refused.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Financier 'Kidnapped and Freed' After Paying Rs 1 Crore
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man, working as an automobile financier, has complained to the police here that he was allegedly kidnapped by a gang and released after paying up Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

The victim suffered injuries after being hit by the abductors, the police said.

According to the complainant, some people on Sunday forcibly took him away in a car to an undisclosed location and demanded Rs 3 crore for his release, but he told them that he cannot give that much, they said.

The victim was beaten up by the gang and he said he could give Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, which the kidnappers refused.

Later he said he could give them Rs 50 lakh, but that did not cut ice. Finally, the gang agreed for Rs one crore, and the victim called up his friend to bring the money, a police official said.

Accordingly, his friend brought the amount and kept the cash in a car parked near a school after which two people came and took the cash away, the official said.

Following this, the businessman was set free. He had injury marks on his body and his face was bruised, the police said, adding that the victim has been hospitalised.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the businessman has a brother, who is also into automobile finance and was recently arrested by the Maharashtra police following

a complaint by a Mumbai-based finance firm with which the brothers reportedly had disputes.

Based on a complaint, a case of kidnapping and dacoity under relevant IPC sections was registered, the police said adding that special teams have been formed to trace the

culprits.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram