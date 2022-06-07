Hyderabad Gang-rape Case: AIMIM MLA’s Son Apprehended, Booked for Sexual Assault

The son of an AIMIM MLA has been apprehended in connection with the horrifying Hyderabad gang-rape case that took place on May 28. The accused, a minor, was apprehended on Monday and sent to an ovservation home. He is among the five juveniles – all of who are in the observation home – held in the case. Police have arrested a total of six accused, with one being an adult, who is in police custody.

Sources said the AIMIM MLA’s son has been booked for sexual assault, and not gang-rape. He wasn’t in the Innova where the victim was gang-raped, but he allegedly abused her while travelling in the Mercedes.

The incident took place on May 28 at a secluded place in upmarket Jubilee Hills when the girl was returning home after attending a party at a pub. While the girl was leaving the pub, some of the youngsters who’d met her there approached her and offered to drop her home. The boys parked the car at Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad, and took turns raping the girl.

