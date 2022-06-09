Hyderabad Gang-rape: Police Gets Custody of 4 Minors for 4 Days After Appeal to Juvenile Board

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has allowed the Hyderabad Police to take four minors into their custody for four days in connection with the Jubilee Hills gang rape case. This comes after the Hyderabad Police appealed to the board for an exemption to try the accused juveniles as adults.

A total of six persons have been apprehended in connection with the horrifying gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last month. “Six accused have been arrested in this case… Out of six, one is major,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand had told reporters late on Tuesday.

Among the juveniles is the one who is one month short of 18 years of age. Five of the arrested persons were involved in the sexual assault of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with her but was not involved in rape.

The city police had earlier filed a petition to the Juvenile Justice Board seeking to treat the five CCLs (child in conflict with the law) as adults during the trial in the gang-rape case, to ensure that they get the maximum punishment.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K T Rama Rao (KTR) had welcomed the Hyderabad Police’s move. “If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile,” KTR wrote in a tweet.

Commissioner Anand said stringent sections of the law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime. The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty, he said. The case would be tried in a special court.

