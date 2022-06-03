Hyderabad Gangrape: BJP Stages Protest in Front of Police Station, Security Forces Deployed | WATCH

The Telangana BJP on Friday staged a protest in front of the police station at Jubilee Hills, over the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad. In a video clip shared by news agency ANI, protesters can be seen locking their arms and sloganeering while police personnel are trying to bring the situation under control. Security forces have been deployed at the site, as per ANI.

#WATCH | BJP Telangana members protest at Jubliee Hills PS, Hyderabad over Jubliee Hills rape case Security forces were deployed at the protest site. A case was registered against 5 minors for allegedly raping a minor girl on May 28. pic.twitter.com/gbPvsbzNNW — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

According to police, five persons, including three minors, have been arrested for allegedly molesting and raping the girl inside a car on May 28 at a secluded place in upmarket Banjara Hills, after attending a party at a pub. Police said all allegations levelled against the son of the state home minister were baseless.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint on May 31, following which a case was registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act against.

According to media reports, the boys parked the car at Jubilee Hills, a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad, and took turns raping the girl.

Police sources said the minor was allegedly gangraped in a car, which has been seized. The owner of the vehicle is being questioned. All those who attended the party at the pub are also being questioned, police added.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights told News18 that the agency is issuing a notice to the concerned police officials. The minor has been sent for medical examination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.