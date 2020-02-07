Hyderabad Gets Second-largest Metro Route in Country as KCR Flags off New Corridor

Hyderabad: The second metro rail corridor in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday.

The new 11-km corridor would connect Jubilee Bus Stand (JBS) in Secunderabad and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad with nine metro stations in the stretch.

The news stations are JBS, Secunderabad Railway Station, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC Crossroads, Chikkadpally, Narayanaguda, Sultan Bazar-Kothi and MGBS. At 53ft, JBS is the highest station in the route.

With the inauguration of the new corridor, Hyderabad can now boast of the having the second-largest metro route in the country after Delhi Metro.

Rao and his cabinet colleagues KT Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Prashanth Reddy, Mahamood Ali, Srinivas Goud, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director NVS Reddy took a ride in the newly launched metro route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the maiden corridor on November 29, 2017, from Ameerpet to Lal Bahadur Nagar stretching for 29km with 27 stations. A year later, the second route between Raidurg and Nagole with 23 stations and stretching for 27km was flagged of by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

The state government is now proposing to extend the route to Patancheru from Miyapur (15km), Hayat Nagar from LB Nagar (7km), Alwal from JBS (8km) and ECIL junction from Tarnaka (7km).

The rapid transit system is being built on a public-private partnership model with the state government holding majority stake, while the L&T Metro Hyderabad Limited is developing the project.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.