Hyderabad Gets Temporary Respite from Dengue Fever as Rains Wash Away Mosquito Larvae

Dengue has tightened its grip in the southern state of Telangana with the number of deaths steadily increasing.

However, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar claimed that the spread of dengue fever has temporarily receded in the city owing to continuous rain and anti-larval measures, The Hindu reported.

Kumar added that mosquito larvae have been washed away due to the current spate of rains. As a result, cases of dengue have come down for now. While as many as 100 to 120 fever cases were being recorded earlier per day, now only 40 cases are recorded daily.

The city has been receiving incessant rains for a few days, which seemingly washed away the mosquito larvae collected in dumps and stagnant water.

However, the situation may turn worse due to the accumulation of water following the rains leading to the risk of larvae formation again. To deal with the situation, the GHMC is taking up precautionary measure. It is spraying in various localities, as Kumar said, pegging the total number of dengue cases at 1,043 in the city.

Talking about the conditions of battered roads in the city, Kumar said the GHMC will take up pothole filling exercise in a couple of days. It is waiting for the current spate of rains to recede. Thereafter, re-carpeting of the damaged roads will be taken up a week later.

He also talked in brief about GHMC’s decision to crack down on the sale of single-use plastic carry bags. In the measure, a special drive will be conducted in the city from October 2, and awareness will be spread among the citizens against use of such carry bags.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.