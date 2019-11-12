Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad HC Orders Setting up 3-Member Judicial Committee to Resolve TSRTC Strike

The court said that it cannot term the strike as illegal, as sought by the government, and asked the third-party judicial committee to take a call by talking to JAC unions, RTC management and the state government.

H R Venkatesh | News18

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad HC Orders Setting up 3-Member Judicial Committee to Resolve TSRTC Strike
Thousands attend the rally, Sakalajanula Samara Bheri by TSRTC employees unions at Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 30, 2019. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday ordered setting up a committee of three retired judges of the Supreme Court to sort out the issue of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike, which entered its 39th day on Tuesday.

RTC JAC Convenor E Aashwathma Reddy said they will heed the court's directive and that both the RTC JAC and employees are eagerly awaiting the orders.

The court earlier asked the advocate general to reply by Wednesday afternoon about setting up the judicial committee to find an amicable solution to the crisis.

The court said that it cannot term the strike as illegal, as sought by the government, and asked the third-party judicial committee to take a call by talking to JAC unions, RTC management and the state government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called the strike, which began on October 5, illegal — he has stated that the 48,000 RTC employees had sacked themselves by not attending duties after a deadline set by the state government on November 7.

The court ordered a stay on the privatisation of 5,100 bus routes announced earlier by the government until the case is resolved.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram