Hyderabad HC Orders Setting up 3-Member Judicial Committee to Resolve TSRTC Strike

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday ordered setting up a committee of three retired judges of the Supreme Court to sort out the issue of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike, which entered its 39th day on Tuesday.

RTC JAC Convenor E Aashwathma Reddy said they will heed the court's directive and that both the RTC JAC and employees are eagerly awaiting the orders.

The court earlier asked the advocate general to reply by Wednesday afternoon about setting up the judicial committee to find an amicable solution to the crisis.

The court said that it cannot term the strike as illegal, as sought by the government, and asked the third-party judicial committee to take a call by talking to JAC unions, RTC management and the state government.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called the strike, which began on October 5, illegal — he has stated that the 48,000 RTC employees had sacked themselves by not attending duties after a deadline set by the state government on November 7.

The court ordered a stay on the privatisation of 5,100 bus routes announced earlier by the government until the case is resolved.

