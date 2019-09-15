Hyderabad Hospital Confirms Dengue Death as Telangana Govt Continues to Deny Reports

India is facing a severe increase in the number of cases related to the mosquito-borne diseases and Telangana seems to be worst-hit state due to the menace. From Rajasthan and Gujarat to Uttarakhand, from Delhi to Tamil Nadu, most of the Indian states are suffering with some or the other vector-borne disease.

While there have been a number of reported cases admitted due to pathogen-borne diseases like chikungunya, malaria, dengue and zika, a few states are also facing the death cases caused to these. Recently, a 35-year-old has passed away in Hyderabad. A prominent corporate hospital in Hyderabad issued a death certificate, stating that the man has died due to ‘Dengue hemorrhagic fever with shock, severe metabolic acidosis’. Despite confirmation, the officials from the State Health Department said that they have to conduct death audit before concluding it as death caused by dengue.

As per the reports by the hospital, the 35-year-old man belonged to Petbasheerabad, Quthbullapur. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night when his organs failed. Though he was given the required treatment, he passed away the next day.

However, the state officials are yet to register the death under dengue cases. They said that when a medical team visited the deceased person’s home in Quthbullapur on Tuesday afternoon, the funeral was underway. “We will get the person’s case-sheet from the hospital and will get to know the reason for the death on Wednesday,” an official said.

While a number of suspected dengue deaths came to the notice of Telangana Health Department officials, they have not reported a single dengue death so far in the official records.

In fact, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials said that death audit needs to be conducted before confirming a dengue death. Officials earlier said that if a dengue patient suffered from any co-morbid condition such as hypertension, or if Rapid Diagnosis Test is conducted to confirm dengue instead of MAC-ELISA test, and the patient dies, they do not declare it as a dengue death.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.