Hyderabad Interior Designer Murdered by Wife's Family Over Inter-Caste Marriage, Parents Arrested: Police

In an apparent case of honour killing, a 28-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his wife's kin who belong to another caste, with the help of hired goons, police said on Friday.

The Cyberabad police arrested 14 people, including the parents of the woman, in connection with the crime and are on the lookout for four more.

According to Cyberabad Police, relatives of C Avanthi Reddy forcibly took her and her husband Y Hemanth Kumar, who got married against the wishes of her family (about three months ago), on Thursday and killed the man by strangulation the same night.

The couple got suspicious when the car took a different direction and they managed to alight from the vehicle.

However, Hemanth was taken away in another vehicle and killed at the outskirts of Kistaigudem village, in neighbouring Sangareddy district, the police said in a press release.

En route Avanthi got down and escaped, whereas Hemanth Kumar was taken by Guduru Yugender Reddy and three others and was strangled to death at about 7.30 PM, the release said.

"We received a complaint at around 6.30 PM from the man's father on Thursday and immediately alerted all check posts and toll gates...," a police official said in the morning dismissing reports that they acted slow after they received the information about the abduction.

"My cousins and my uncle took me and my husband forcibly in a vehicle and I managed to escape from the vehicle. I immediately alerted my in-laws and police," she told reporters.

According to police, Hemanths father after receiving the information that his son was kidnapped informed the police. Avanthi said she and Hemanth were in love for the past several years and got married in June.

Earlier the couple and the parents were counselled by Chandanagar Police.