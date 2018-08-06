GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hyderabad Jail Warden Goes Missing after Sending Suicide Note and Video

The victim K. Srinivas has alleged in the suicide note and video that the jail superintendent has been harassing him.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2018, 8:01 AM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Hyderabad: A warden of Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad remained untraced after sending a suicide note and selfie video to higher authorities late on Sunday.

The warden, in his suicide not and video, held the superintendent responsible for his death.

Srinivas has also stated that allegations made against him were not true and that he was being victimised. He has appealed to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to help his wife and children.

The warden's family was concerned over his action and has appealed to him to return home.

