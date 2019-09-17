Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Renamed 'Kalyana Karnataka', New Separate Secretariat to be Set Up Soon

The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Renamed 'Kalyana Karnataka', New Separate Secretariat to be Set Up Soon
File photo of B S Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of Hyderabad Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that it has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka' and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been renamed as 'Kalyana Karnataka' and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.

"It has been a long standing demand to rename Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka. With God's grace at the time when I'm the Chief Minister of the state, I am declaring Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka.

There is a festive atmosphere in the six districts of the region," Yediyurappa told reporters at Kalaburagi. The Chief Minister said a separate secretariat would be set up for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, through which funds would be released for developmental work.

All other formalities relating to the renaming would follow in consultation with the centre, he said.

Assuring more funds for the all round development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Yediyurappa said there may be financial issues this time due to floods in several parts of the state, but more funds would be allocated for development in the next budget.

The renaming announcement was made by the Chief Minister ahead of hosting of the national flag in Kalaburagi on the occasion of commemoration of "Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day" on Tuesday.

The region was under the Nizams of Hyderabad even after independence as the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, refused to annex his kingdom to the Indian Union.

On September 17, 1948 he merged with the Union of India after Police Action under the leadership of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which forced the Nizam and his army to surrender.

The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.

The name Kalyana RPT Kalyana comes from the Kingdom of Kalyana, which was the epicenter of Sharana movement and Vachana Sahitaya preached and followed by several social reformers, including Basvanna.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram