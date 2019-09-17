Hyderabad-Karnataka Region Renamed 'Kalyana Karnataka', New Separate Secretariat to be Set Up Soon
The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.
File photo of B S Yeddyurappa (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Fulfilling a long standing demand of the people of Hyderabad Karnataka region, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that it has been renamed as Kalyana Karnataka' and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been renamed as 'Kalyana Karnataka' and a separate secretariat would be established for its development.
"It has been a long standing demand to rename Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka. With God's grace at the time when I'm the Chief Minister of the state, I am declaring Hyderabad-Karnataka as Kalyana Karnataka.
There is a festive atmosphere in the six districts of the region," Yediyurappa told reporters at Kalaburagi. The Chief Minister said a separate secretariat would be set up for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, through which funds would be released for developmental work.
All other formalities relating to the renaming would follow in consultation with the centre, he said.
Assuring more funds for the all round development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Yediyurappa said there may be financial issues this time due to floods in several parts of the state, but more funds would be allocated for development in the next budget.
The renaming announcement was made by the Chief Minister ahead of hosting of the national flag in Kalaburagi on the occasion of commemoration of "Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day" on Tuesday.
The region was under the Nizams of Hyderabad even after independence as the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, refused to annex his kingdom to the Indian Union.
On September 17, 1948 he merged with the Union of India after Police Action under the leadership of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which forced the Nizam and his army to surrender.
The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.
The name Kalyana RPT Kalyana comes from the Kingdom of Kalyana, which was the epicenter of Sharana movement and Vachana Sahitaya preached and followed by several social reformers, including Basvanna.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- How PM Modi Overtook Donald Trump and Became the Second-Most Followed Leader on Social Media
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III
- Swanky Cars, Snazzy Hairstyles and Tattoos: The New Lifestyles of India's Kabbadi Millionaires
- 'They Play With Your Dignity': Cristiano Ronaldo Says he Was Embarrassed by Rape Allegations