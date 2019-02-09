LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hyderabad-London Flight Bounced Post Landing. Watch How Pilot Handled Spine-Chilling Moment

Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.

News18.com

February 9, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Hyderabad-London Flight Bounced Post Landing. Watch How Pilot Handled Spine-Chilling Moment
A snap of the aircraft taken from the video.
New Delhi: Seconds after touching down on the runway at the Heathrow Airport, a London-bound British Airways aircraft flying from Hyderabad went back up in the air after its pilot suspended the landing attempts.

Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.

However, a little while after the insane incident, the pilot landed the flight safely.

The video of the incident was first shared by BIG JET TV on Twitter which has garnereviewser 4 million view by now. Some of the amused Twitterati lauded the pilot for his “well-flown missed approach” and showered praises on him for “saving a lot of lives”.




The British Airways 276 flight took off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London on Friday after a delay of 18 minutes.













| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
