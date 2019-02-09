English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad-London Flight Bounced Post Landing. Watch How Pilot Handled Spine-Chilling Moment
Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.
A snap of the aircraft taken from the video.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seconds after touching down on the runway at the Heathrow Airport, a London-bound British Airways aircraft flying from Hyderabad went back up in the air after its pilot suspended the landing attempts.
Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.
However, a little while after the insane incident, the pilot landed the flight safely.
The video of the incident was first shared by BIG JET TV on Twitter which has garnereviewser 4 million view by now. Some of the amused Twitterati lauded the pilot for his “well-flown missed approach” and showered praises on him for “saving a lot of lives”.
The British Airways 276 flight took off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London on Friday after a delay of 18 minutes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.
However, a little while after the insane incident, the pilot landed the flight safely.
The video of the incident was first shared by BIG JET TV on Twitter which has garnereviewser 4 million view by now. Some of the amused Twitterati lauded the pilot for his “well-flown missed approach” and showered praises on him for “saving a lot of lives”.
We are live now on our Elite Channel from #Heathrow and witnessed this insane #TOGA ! Well done pilot! @British_Airways #BA276 #StormErik pic.twitter.com/WMEvJ4P387— BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) February 8, 2019
The British Airways 276 flight took off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London on Friday after a delay of 18 minutes.
OMG imagine being a passenger on that British Airways flight— ℝ (@icklepickle) February 8, 2019
Well done to the @British_Airways pilot who potentially saved a lot of lives in that moment Video credit @BigJetTVLIVE #Heathrow #BA276 #StormErik pic.twitter.com/FQnwWyWWei
You can feel the impact behind the screen— Alex Berry (@yrreb_xela) February 8, 2019
This video is a huge testament to how strong landing gear is built to be, well done to this amazing pilot in handling it properly
Excellent response by professional pilots— Elizabeth Pyper (@lizpypertoronto) February 8, 2019
A medal for the pilot and possibly smaller medals for everyone else on board.— ArtyMoHawk (@ArtyMoHawk) February 8, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gigi & Bella Hadid Lead the Cavalcade at New York Fashion Week in Blood-red Suit & Shimmery Gold Dress
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Alia Bhatt Showers Love on 'Didi' Deepika Padukone, Calls Her A Beautiful Soul
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results