Hyderabad-London Flight Bounced Post Landing. Watch How Pilot Handled Spine-Chilling Moment

OMG imagine being a passenger on that British Airways flight



Well done to the @British_Airways pilot who potentially saved a lot of lives in that moment Video credit @BigJetTVLIVE #Heathrow #BA276 #StormErik pic.twitter.com/FQnwWyWWei — ℝ (@icklepickle) February 8, 2019

You can feel the impact behind the screen



This video is a huge testament to how strong landing gear is built to be, well done to this amazing pilot in handling it properly — Alex Berry (@yrreb_xela) February 8, 2019

Excellent response by professional pilots — Elizabeth Pyper (@lizpypertoronto) February 8, 2019

A medal for the pilot and possibly smaller medals for everyone else on board. — ArtyMoHawk (@ArtyMoHawk) February 8, 2019

Seconds after touching down on the runway at the Heathrow Airport, a London-bound British Airways aircraft flying from Hyderabad went back up in the air after its pilot suspended the landing attempts.Due to gusty winds in Heathrow that came off the sheds, the aircraft bounced vehemently while touching down. However, the spine-chilling moment was handled by the pilot who took the call to abort landing.However, a little while after the insane incident, the pilot landed the flight safely.The video of the incident was first shared by BIG JET TV on Twitter which has garnereviewser 4 million view by now. Some of the amused Twitterati lauded the pilot for his “well-flown missed approach” and showered praises on him for “saving a lot of lives”.The British Airways 276 flight took off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and arrived at the Heathrow Airport in London on Friday after a delay of 18 minutes.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.