Hyderabad Man Accused of Rape, Murder of 6-year-old Found Dead on Rly Tracks After 'Encounter' Threat

A Hyderabad man accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old was found dead on railway tracks on Thursday morning, two days after a Telangana minister warned of an ‘encounter’. The police, however, called it a case of suicide.

The Telangana police chief confirmed the news, sharing images of the man’s body on Twitter.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. pic.twitter.com/qCPLG9dCCE— DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2021

On Tuesday, Telangana Minister Malla Reddy had said the accused “will be killed in an encounter". “We will catch the rapist and murderer. There will be an encounter after he is caught," Reddy had told reporters in Hyderabad.

The talk of encounter gave new twist to the case amid the ambiguity over the whereabouts of the accused. Initially, the police sources had claimed that the accused was arrested from his native village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The child was kidnapped from outside her residence and later raped and murdered by her neighbour on September 9. Her body with heavy injury marks were found wrapped in a bedsheet, rolled under a mattress at the accused’s house, who had fled the crime scene by then.

Autopsy done at the government-run Osmania Hospital revealed that the child was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.

The horrific incident had triggered angry protest from residents on Friday. They staged sit-in for seven hours on Champapet-Sagar Road, demanding immediate and harshest punishment to the guilty. Some of the protestors also demanded that the guilty be killed in an encounter.

The opposition had upped its ante against the state government over the delay in probe. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy visited the victim’s family and demanded that the accused must be killed in an encounter. He also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao for not visiting the victim’s family. BJP National Vice President DK Aruna also hit out at the ruling TRS government for failing to prevent crimes against women and children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here