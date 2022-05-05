Hyderabad Man Becomes Victim to 'Honour Killing', Police Arrest Wife's Relatives; BJP Demands Justice

An assailant on a bike stabbed a man to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office in Hyderabad on Wednesday in a reported case of ‘honour killing’. A few of the suspects have been apprehended, and they are all members of the girl’s family, police said, according to reports.

The couple, Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana (a.k.a. Pallavi) had been in a relationship for the last few years and got married on January 22 this year. Sources told News18 that Nagaraju was murdered by his brother-in-laws.

A report by India Today said Nagaraju was stabbed to death by an unknown person riding a bike at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office at 9 pm on Wednesday night. The offender ran away from the crime site and many onlookers took pictures of the dead body and videotaped the incident on their phones.

After Nagraj’s relatives staged a demonstration, accusing his wife’s family of being behind the murder, tensions in the region have risen.

“Her family killed the youngster because they were of different religions," one of Nagraj’s relatives told India Today.

Billapuram Nagaraju (25) lived in Marredpally, Secunderabad, and worked as a salesman at a well-known car store in Malakpet, the Old City. The BJP protested following the incident, demanding justice and the arrest of the killers.

The report said police have filed a report, and began their investigation. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sridhar Reddy said the first inquiry indicated that the killing was motivated by their love marriage.

“We’re looking at it further. Based on the investigation, I’ll provide further information," the ACP was quoted in the report as saying.

