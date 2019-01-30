English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Man Befriends Sisters Over Drinks Before Killing Them for Gold Earrings, Mobile Phone
While drinking, the sweeper noticed the two wearing the ornaments and decided to eliminate them. He befriended the two working as house-maids, and claimed himself to be a priest with spiritual powers.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The murder of two sisters, whose bodies were found on the banks of the Musi river here, was solved Tuesday with the arrest of a 34-year-old man here, a senior police official said.
The man allegedly killed them to steal their golden ear tops, the official said.
On the night of January 21, A Giri, a sweeper, allegedly killed the women, aged 45 and 50, with a stone and stole their ornaments and a cellphone, he said.
The sweeper then tied the victims with a saree and abandoned the bodies near the river bank, the official said.
Giri befriended the two working as house-maids, who had the habit of drinking toddy, and claimed himself to be a priest with spiritual powers, he said.
Believing him, the women asked him to teach them the special poojas and ritual, the police official said. Later, the three consumed toddy, he said.
While drinking, the sweeper noticed the two wearing the ornaments and decided to eliminate them, the official said. Giri asked the women to accompany him to an isolated place to learn the rituals and apply turmeric on their faces before taking them to the river bank, he said.
Once reaching the spot, the sweeper fatally hit the two women on their heads with a stone and robbed them of their valuables before fleeing, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The man allegedly killed them to steal their golden ear tops, the official said.
On the night of January 21, A Giri, a sweeper, allegedly killed the women, aged 45 and 50, with a stone and stole their ornaments and a cellphone, he said.
The sweeper then tied the victims with a saree and abandoned the bodies near the river bank, the official said.
Giri befriended the two working as house-maids, who had the habit of drinking toddy, and claimed himself to be a priest with spiritual powers, he said.
Believing him, the women asked him to teach them the special poojas and ritual, the police official said. Later, the three consumed toddy, he said.
While drinking, the sweeper noticed the two wearing the ornaments and decided to eliminate them, the official said. Giri asked the women to accompany him to an isolated place to learn the rituals and apply turmeric on their faces before taking them to the river bank, he said.
Once reaching the spot, the sweeper fatally hit the two women on their heads with a stone and robbed them of their valuables before fleeing, he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Kia SP2i Compact SUV Showcased in India, Production Starts
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- There Be Dragons: Gringotts Wizarding Bank from Harry Potter Opens to the Public
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- Redmi Go With 5-inch HD Display, Android Go Edition is Now Official
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results