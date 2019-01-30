LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hyderabad Man Befriends Sisters Over Drinks Before Killing Them for Gold Earrings, Mobile Phone

While drinking, the sweeper noticed the two wearing the ornaments and decided to eliminate them. He befriended the two working as house-maids, and claimed himself to be a priest with spiritual powers.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2019, 8:18 AM IST
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The murder of two sisters, whose bodies were found on the banks of the Musi river here, was solved Tuesday with the arrest of a 34-year-old man here, a senior police official said.

The man allegedly killed them to steal their golden ear tops, the official said.

On the night of January 21, A Giri, a sweeper, allegedly killed the women, aged 45 and 50, with a stone and stole their ornaments and a cellphone, he said.

The sweeper then tied the victims with a saree and abandoned the bodies near the river bank, the official said.

Giri befriended the two working as house-maids, who had the habit of drinking toddy, and claimed himself to be a priest with spiritual powers, he said.

Believing him, the women asked him to teach them the special poojas and ritual, the police official said. Later, the three consumed toddy, he said.

While drinking, the sweeper noticed the two wearing the ornaments and decided to eliminate them, the official said. Giri asked the women to accompany him to an isolated place to learn the rituals and apply turmeric on their faces before taking them to the river bank, he said.

Once reaching the spot, the sweeper fatally hit the two women on their heads with a stone and robbed them of their valuables before fleeing, he added.

