Hyderabad Man Dead, Another Person from UP Injured in Himachal Paragliding Crash

Shimla: A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad died and an Uttar Pradesh resident was injured in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Shanag area near Manali. Two persons were injured and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them brought dead, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Shekhar Reddy from Hyderabad, while the injured, Joginder, 27, is from Lakhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the paragliding pilot and the owner, Budhi Singh, of Shanag village, the officer added.

