Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Man Dead, Another Person from UP Injured in Himachal Paragliding Crash

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Shekhar Reddy from Hyderabad, while the injured, Joginder, 27, is from Lakhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Man Dead, Another Person from UP Injured in Himachal Paragliding Crash
The picture is used for representational purpose only. (Getty images)
Loading...

Shimla: A 25-year-old man from Hyderabad died and an Uttar Pradesh resident was injured in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Shanag area near Manali. Two persons were injured and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared one of them brought dead, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Shekhar Reddy from Hyderabad, while the injured, Joginder, 27, is from Lakhanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the paragliding pilot and the owner, Budhi Singh, of Shanag village, the officer added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram