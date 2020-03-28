Hyderabad Man Dies Days After Returning From Delhi, Test Turns Out Positive for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded its first Covid-19 death on Sunday, a 74-year-old from Hyderabad who had travelled travelled to Delhi recently but had no foreign travel history, the state’s health minister Eatela Rajender said on Saturday.

Minister Eatala Rajender said the man fell sick after he returned from Delhi and was admitted to a private hospital. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and died later. After intimation, the state health department checked his travel history and then tested his samples for coronavirus and found it positive on Saturday.

All the private hospitals in the state have been alerted to inform the state government about any deaths in their hospitals. “The person was admitted in the hospital for another serious condition. He was diagnosed with pneumonia too and while the treatment was going on, he died” the minister said

Six new positive cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total number to 65. Among them is a family of six, residing in the older part of the city. All of them were in contact of a person, who had travelled to Delhi earlier, and tested positive.

“One person got back from Delhi and infected his six family members. Also, a doctor travelled to Tirupati and might have met a person from London and then tested positive. His family is also infected. So, all of these are people who picked it from outside and there is no local transmission in the state at all.” Rajender said on Saturday.

A group of 10 Indonesians, who had travelled to Delhi for a religious activity and then came to Karimanagar district in Telangana, also tested positive earlier. At least one other person in the district, who came in contact with the Indonesians, also tested positive.

The foreign nationals group, reportedly, visited a religious institution in Karimanagar. About 60 other possible contacts in the district have been placed under quarantine. Several areas in the district were shut down even before the entire state went under a full lockdown.

The latest two cases, which includes one death, attended an event in a religious institution in Delhi, the minister said. Four people working at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad) also tested positive earlier. A few of their family members had also tested positive, according to Rajender. All of these people were deployed near the screening facility.

However, the government is yet to give more details on how many members from the family contracted the disease.

Earlier in the day, the health minister said that two people are on ventilator, one of them is from Karnataka. Of the 65 total patients in the state, ten of them have tested negative. Their samples will be collected and tested again and if found negative, they will be discharged soon, the minister added.

