1-min read

Hyderabad Man Drowns in Lake While Filming Tiktok Video

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned, police said Thursday.

24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim did not know swimming, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.

The video shot before the incident went viral Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing.

