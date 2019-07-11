English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Man Drowns in Lake While Filming Tiktok Video
24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing.
Hyderabad: Tragedy struck two men who were taking bath in a lake and recording a video of it on mobile app TikTok on the city outskirts as one of them allegedly drowned, police said Thursday.
24-year old Narasimhalu drowned after he moved deep into the lake even as his cousin was recording a video of their bathing on Tuesday evening, they said.
The victim did not know swimming, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.
The video shot before the incident went viral Thursday, showing the two men splashing water and dancing.
