Hyderabad Man Found Dead, ‘Suicide Note’ Asks Public to Re-Elect KCR as CM

A 42-year-old man, said to be TRS worker, allegedly committed suicide here leaving behind a purported suicide note, urging voters to re-elect TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as Telangana Chief Minister.He also urged them to re-elect MLA Vivekananda, police said on Sunday.The man had earlier made a vain attempt to commit suicide during the separate Telangana agitation.The body of T Guruvappa was found hanging Saturday in a small room in Nizampet area, police said.The state will go to the polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.