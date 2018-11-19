GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Man Found Dead, ‘Suicide Note’ Asks Public to Re-Elect KCR as CM

The man, who had attempted suicide at a Telangana agitation previously, also urged people to re-elect MLA Vivekananda.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Man Found Dead, ‘Suicide Note’ Asks Public to Re-Elect KCR as CM
Image for representation
Loading...
Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man, said to be TRS worker, allegedly committed suicide here leaving behind a purported suicide note, urging voters to re-elect TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao as Telangana Chief Minister.

He also urged them to re-elect MLA Vivekananda, police said on Sunday.

The man had earlier made a vain attempt to commit suicide during the separate Telangana agitation.

The body of T Guruvappa was found hanging Saturday in a small room in Nizampet area, police said.

The state will go to the polls on December 7 and the counting of votes will be held on December 11.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...