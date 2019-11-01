Hyderabad Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife Over 'Crooked' Teeth, Police Registers Complaint

New Delhi: Police have register a case against a man in Hyderabad for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over her misaligned teeth.

Rukhsana Begum has alleged that her husband Mustafa and in-laws harassed her and demanded a dowry, reported ANI. The couple had married in June 2019.

Police have registered a case against Mustafa on Thursday under the section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code, Dowry Act and Triple Talaq Act. Police is carrying out further investigation in the case.

Circle Inspector Kushaiguda said, “We have received a complaint from Begum accusing her husband of pronouncing triple talaq as she has crooked teeth and harassing her for extra dowry.”

Begum said that her husband demanded several things and her family fulfilled his demand. “After our marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me to bring more gold and money from home. Mustafa even took a bike from my brother,” said Begum.

Begum said that Mustafa used to torture her regularly and said that he didn’t like her because of the crooked teeth. She also alleged that her in-laws locked her inside for 10-15 days.

“On October 26 I lodged a complaint with the local police, against my husband and in-laws for pronouncing triple talaq and demanding dowry. Police have registered a case against them. I want justice in my case,” said Begum.

