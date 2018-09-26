Hyderabad Man Hacked to Death on Busy Road as Police, Passersby and Locals Watch in Shock

In a suspected case of revenge, a man was hacked to death in broad daylight on the streets of Hyderabad on Tuesday, with police, passersby and shopkeepers standing witness to the shocking act and failing to do anything to stop the murder.In a video of the incident, two men can be seen chasing down the victim on a busy street in Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar. One of the attackers then strikes the deceased with an axe till the bleeding man stops moving. He then raises his hand in a jubilant celebration, much to the shock of dumbstruck passersby and locals.All this while, policemen stood witness to the incident only trying once to stop the violent act and moving away after failing to do so.According to some reports, the policemen went away to grab their sticks, but by the time they returned, Ramesh was already lying dead.The victim was returning from a court hearing of a case in which he was accused of murdering a relative of one the persons who butchered Ramesh on Tuesday.While a number of people can be seen standing below a flyover to watch the entire incident unfold, only a few tried to stop the murder, but unsuccessfully.Several videos of the act shot by onlookers have since gone viral on the Internet.