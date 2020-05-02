Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Hyderabad Man Jumps to Death From Third Floor Over Coronavirus Fear

The tragic incident occurred in the Ramanthapur area, when the 60-year-old leaped off the third floor of his apartment building. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hyderabad Man Jumps to Death From Third Floor Over Coronavirus Fear
Image for representation only.

Hyderabad: It's more than 2 months since COVID-19 cases surfaced in India, and despite constant dissemination of information about the virus, fears about the medical condition continue among lay persons, leading many to take extreme steps.

In fact, it's not just the fear of Covid-19 but the doubt of contracting the virus that is also driving people to suicide.

In the latest such incident, a man in Hyderabad jumped to death from his apartment building on Saturday merely on the suspicion that he may be exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ramanthapur area, when the 60-year-old leaped off the third floor of his apartment building. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

According to Vasiraju Krishna Murthy's family, he was suffering from gastric problems and fatigue. Since he had doubts that he may be infected with Covid-19, he approached government-run hospital King Koti a few days ago but doctors told him that he was not having any such symptoms.

As he was not satisfied with the diagnosis, the family members agreed to take him to Gandhi Hospital, the state nodal centre for Covid-19, for screening. While getting ready to go to hospital on Saturday morning, the man jumped from the balcony of his apartment.

This is the second such incident in Telangana. In March, a man in Suryapet district had immolated himself due to fear that he may have been infected.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, two persons had killed themselves in February-March due to doubts that they may have contracted Covid-19.

Suicides by three Covid-19 patients at hospitals were reported last month from Delhi, Bengaluru and Meghalaya.

Authorities at the government level as well as health officials have been constantly reassuring people that coronavirus is similar to most other viral infections and in fact has a lower mortality rate.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,051,145

    +33,299*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,346,297

    +69,924*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,056,326

    +31,797*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,826

    +4,828*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres